Bigg Boss OTT Fame Zeeshan Khan Nearly Escapes Major Car Accident, Files Police Complaint

Zeeshan Khan reportedly met a late-night accident at Mumbai’s Yari Road and has left fans shocked and anxious. The television actor, known for shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin, Lock Upp, and Bigg Boss OTT, found himself in this frightening situation yesterday. Fortunately, he walked away unharmed. Although he didn't suffer any injuries, the incident has probably left him shaken. He has also reportedly filed a complaint.

Zeeshan Khan nearly escapes a major accident, yet to share an update

According to information accessed by Bollywood Bubble, the accident took place around 8:30 pm on December 8 in Mumbai's Versova area. Zeeshan’s black car reportedly hit a grey vehicle head-on, and the impact was strong enough to deploy his car’s airbags. After the crash, the actor went to a nearby police station to file an official report.

More details about the incident are still awaited, and Zeeshan has not issued any official statement yet.

Who is Zeeshan Khan?

Zeeshan is a TV actor whose career has been filled with highs and dramatic moments. He gained major attention after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT, where his heated argument with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal made headlines and eventually caused his early exit from the show.

Beyond his professional work, Zeeshan has often drawn attention for his personal life. His relationship with his Kumkum Bhagya co-star Rehyna Pandit was widely discussed until they decided to end their two-year relationship.