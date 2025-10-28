Watch: Ajith Kumar Silences Fans Screaming 'Thala' During Tirupati Temple Visit, Urges Them To Maintain Decorum

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is one of the most followed actors in the industry. Popularly referred to as ‘Thala’ by his fans, the 54-year-old actor seems to have taken a hiatus from the big screen and is devoting more time to his family and personal recreation. After a successful motor race earlier in the month, the actor offered prayers at Palakkad Temple in Kerala with his wife and son by his son. Today, October 28, photos and videos of the Good Bad Ugly actor from the Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh went viral on social media.

In the clips, Ajith Kumar could be seen dressed in a pink kurta and white lungi for the special darshan. The actor waited in line to seek the blessings of the divine when his fans and onlookers approached him for photographs. While he did oblige some of his fans with selfies, he also urged them to observe decorum and restraint.

Ajith asked his fans to calm down and not make noise at the place of worship when a select few began chanting ‘Thala’ in the temple. While the actor was initially hesitant to take photos, he obliged a hearing and speech-impaired fan with a selfie. Photos and videos of the actor from the temple visit are now viral on social media.

Advertisement

Ajith debuts tattoo during Kerala temple visit

Ajith with his family at the Palakkad Temple in Kerala | Image: X

A few days back, Ajith marked the end of his 10-month motor racing haul. He marked the occasion by embarking on a spiritual sojourn. He visited the Palakkad Temple in Kerala, where he donned the traditional mundu and a stole, while his upper body remained bare. Photos from the visit went viral online, with fans surprised by the actor's tattoo inked on his chest. Shortly after, social media users began decoding the tattoo.



Also Read: Ajith Kumar Visits Palakkad Temple In Kerala With Wife Shalini And Son Aadvik, His Tattoo Grabs Attention In Viral Photos