Bring Back Digvijay Rathee: 'Unfair' Bigg Boss 18 Eviction Riles Up Netizens

Digvijay Singh Rathee has become a notable figure in Indian reality television space, leaving a lasting impression with his appearances on popular shows like MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand in 2023 and now MTV Splitsvilla X5. His journey on these platforms has showcased his remarkable qualities and strategic acumen, making him a standout contestant in the current season of Splitsvilla. It came as a shock for fans when he was evicted mid-week.

Digvijay Rathee evicted mid-week?

Digvijay Rathee had entered Bigg Boss 18 as wildcard contestant. But it came as a shock for fans when he was evicted mid-week. The eviction came after 'Time God' Shrutika Arjun was asked to rank the housemates according to their contribution to the show. X page named Biggboss tak shared the update.

In turn, Digvijay said, “"Don't touch me...I am not afraid, if you do these things here and you will get hit by me even outside. I don't fight the battles on social media like you, tell me what will you do, what will you do?"

Fans were angry and lashed out at the makers. One user wrote, “f this is not called hypocrisy of Bigg Boss then what else can we call it? Digvijay was annoying Bigg Boss and he went to throw him out. I don't want to see Shrutika in the show anymore”. Another user wrote, “So it was Shrutika's ranking that led to Digvijay's eviction. He must be regretting his choice to side with Shrutika initially.”.

When Digvijay Rathee was excited to enter the show

In recent interview, Digvijay had quoted, “Absolutely, and there’s a reason behind it as well. The shows I’ve done like Roadies and Splitsvilla involve internal voting and vote-outs accordingly. Somewhere, you have to keep a lot of things in mind, but I feel that in Bigg Boss, you can go all in. Whatever is in your heart can be on your lips, and it doesn’t matter to you what’s happening in the house.

