Celebrity Masterchef Finale: Tejasswi Prakash To Gaurav Khanna, Here's How Much The Top 5 Stars Are Earning Per Episode

Celebrity MasterChef Finale: Sony Entertainment Television’s reality show based on the ultimate cooking battle has reached its climax. The top 5 celebrity contestants are ready to raise the heat in the kitchen, each one determined to claim the coveted crown. The Top 5 celebrity contestants of the show are – Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna, and Rajiv Adatia. As the show comes to an end let’s look at how much the top cooking stars earn per episode.

How much do the top 5 stars earn per episode in Celebrity Masterchef India?

According to Filmlybeat, Tejasswi Prakash is the highest-paid contestant on the show, reportedly earning ₹3 lakh per week. Gaurav Khanna, known for his role in Anupamaa, follows as the second-highest, charging ₹2.5 lakh weekly. Social media influencer Mr Faisu receives ₹2 lakh per week, while actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli is paid ₹1.5 lakh. Rajiv Adatia reportedly earned ₹1 lakh each week during his time on Celebrity MasterChef.

When and where to watch Celebrity Masterchef India's grand finale?