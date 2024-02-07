English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Chahatt Khanna Reveals She Was Offered Shrimad Ramayan, Here's Why She Rejected It

Television actress Chahatt Khanna has revealed that she was offered to play a part in Shrimad Ramayan and here's why she rejected it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chahatt Khanna
Chahatt Khanna | Image:Varinder Chawla
India is all set to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Rama on January 22 in Ayodhya. The much-awaited consecration of Ram Mandir will host the who’s who across India. Ahead of the big day, TV actress Chahatt Khanna has shared that she also received a chance to portray a part of Lord Rama’s life but she had to reject it.

Why did Chahatt reject Shrimad Ramayan?

Chahatt Khanna turned down an offer to join the grand mythological show, Shrimad Ramayan as she was offered the role of an apsara.

Chahatt Khanna | Image: Instagram/chahattkhanna

Acknowledging the honour of being considered for a role in the monumental show, Chahatt clarified, “However, I had to decline, and I wasn't happy about it. The character offered to me was that of an apsara, which I didn't want to portray. If it had been the prominent role of Sita, I would have accepted the offer.”

This decision raises questions about whether Chahatt is avoiding portraying grey characters in her current career phase. Shedding light on the same, she revealed, “I mostly receive offers for grey roles. Recently, I declined an offer from Sony SAB as I am on the verge of signing a show where I play the protagonist.”

Chahatt Khanna | Image: Instagram/chahattkhanna

Chahatt on the kind of roles she wants to play and offers in her hand

Curious about the genres she is keen to explore, Chahatt expressed her desire to be part of a beautiful mature love story. She said, “In fact, I am currently writing a script for a mature love story and would love to play the protagonist in that.”

Addressing the speculation surrounding an offer from Colors for such a love story, Chahatt clarified, “I have not yet signed the project, but it’s under consideration. Currently, I am working on my other short film as a writer and director.”

Chahatt Khanna | Image: Instagram/chahattkhanna

With Inputs from IANS.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

