English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Ramayan Trivia: DYK Dara Singh Wouldn't Eat Anything For 9 Hours Due To His Heavy Hanuman Get-up?

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has achieved a cult classic among the TV audiences and here's a trivia about Dara Singh who played Hanuman on the show.

Republic Entertainment Desk
dara singh as hanuman in ramayan
dara singh as hanuman in ramayan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ramanand Sagar’s popular TV show Ramayan has entertained audiences of all ages and across decades. As the much-awaited Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya is ready to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Rama, we revisit one of the intriguing trivia from the cult show.

Dara Singh didn’t eat for nine hours when dressed as Hanuman for the shoot

In an interview with Lehren, Prem Sagar, the son of renowned filmmaker Ramanand Sagar talked about the remarkable dedication and hard work invested in the production of the iconic 1980s show. Reflecting on the challenges faced during the making of the series, Prem particularly praised Dara Singh, who portrayed the role of Hanuman in the show.

dara singh as hanuman in ramayan | Image: IMDb

He revealed the extraordinary efforts Singh put into his character and sat through a makeup process lasting three to four hours. In the absence of modern prosthetics, meticulous attention was given to matching the appearance with the Hanumanji, tail included. Singh's dedication even had him restricted from eating for nearly nine hours due to the constraints of his makeup.

Advertisement

Prem expressed admiration for this level of commitment and also revealed that Dara Singh had a special stool with a cut for him to sit comfortably with his tail.

dara singh as hanuman in ramayan | Image: Facebook/SYBSDKe

Prem Sagar addressed the working style of his father

Prem also provided insight into his father, Ramanand Sagar and said, “Papaji (Ramanand Sagar) worked like a mad man. He would get a scene in his mind at night and change the dialogues. He would tell me to wake up everyone and we would turn on the cameras at four in the morning. It was a 24×7 process.”

Discussing the practical challenges faced, Prem highlighted the complexities of creating the monkey army. Managing the makeup for 500 individuals in the Vaanar Sena was a significant logistical challenge. The makers eventually used dried coconuts to craft mouthpieces for the actors portraying the vaanar sena and portrayed the resourcefulness and innovation they brought on board.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

37 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

43 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Advance Mobility raises $2 million led by Finvolve

    Business News24 minutes ago

  5. Stage Set For Republic India Women's Summit: Thriving In A Digital Era

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement