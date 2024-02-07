English
Ramayan, Mahabharata Not Mythology But Retelling Of Truth: Bhakta Kannappa Director Vishnu Manchu

Bhakta Kannappa stars Vishnu Manchu alongside Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, and Prabhas amongst others. The film will tell the story of the greatest devotee of Shiva.

Actor-director Vishnu Manchu, who has finished the first schedule of his upcoming film Kannappa in New Zealand, has shared that it's not enough to know the history, but one must own their history. The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, delves into the awe-inspiring tale of 'Bhakta Kannappa,' an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The film stars Vishnu Manchu alongside Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, and Prabhas amongst others. The film’s auspicious launch took place in Sri Kalahasti Temple in August 2023.

What does Vishnu Manchu thinks of his upcoming film Bhakta Kannappa?

Sharing his opinion with IANS, Vishnu said that the story of Bhakta Kanappa got him thinking if it was mythology or reality. He then gave examples of Ramayan and Mahabharat and argued that these epics are not just stories or myths but our history. He said, “It got me thinking. Is the film mythological? No. It’s our history. One can call it an action adventure but it’s not mythology. When we read the Ramayana and tally it with facts, we realise that it’s a retelling of truths. Ram Setu is a bridge whose remnants have been found between Rameshwaram and Sri Lanka. Similarly in Mahabharata, Dwarka exists for real.”

He further mentioned, “I believe it’s not enough to know your history, one must own their history. Kannappa is an attempt to do just that. The film is a part of my belief system that tells the story of the greatest devotee of Lord Shiva.”

What more do we know about Bhakta Kannappa?

According to the makers who have completed the shoot of the first schedule of the film, a 600-person crew completed the complex schedule and returned last month. The team is now gearing up for the second schedule. The film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh will star Prabhas from Telugu industry, Mohanlal from the Malayalam industry, Shiva Rajkumar from the Kannada industry among others. It will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Tamil. The story of Bhakta Kannappa has been turned to films previously as well. It was first made in 1954 starring Kannada veteran Rajkumar. In 1955, it was made in Hindi as Shiva Bhakta starring Shahu Modak. In 1976 it was made in Telugu and in 1988 in Kannada again, starring Rajkumar and his sons Shiva Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar. 

(With inputs from IANS)

