Charu Asopa Hits Back At Ex-husband Rajeev Sen For Calling Her Financial Struggles Fake, Says 'Whatever I Do Is...'

Updated April 12th 2025, 12:24 IST
A few days ago, Sushmita Sen's ex-sister-in-law Charu Asopa shared that she is leaving Mumbai owing to a financial crunch and even shared an image of herself travelling via train. Following this, her ex-husband slammed Charu for faking and said that she could afford a cruise trip and was also planning to buy a house in Bikaner. This grabbed Charu's attention, and now she has hit back at him for questioning her struggles. On early Saturday, she took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared a post of Sen's interview and wrote, "Wow that's beautiful". She further mentioned, "Whatever I do is always drama for this man."
In an interview with a leading portal, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev took a dig at his ex-wife and claimed she is not letting him meet their daughter Ziana. "She could afford a cruise trip with her brother and his wife which is pretty expensive and she paid for everyone’s ticket. Where does this financial struggle come into play?" he questioned. He further stated that the actress has ‘mastered the art of keeping his daughter away' from him. Sen asserted that he feels ‘bad’ for his daughter Ziana, who has to bear the brunt of the couple's ugly relationship. He recalled asking Charu if he could visit his daughter in Bikaner, to which she never responded. He asserted, “I don’t think I have any rights, sadly—especially when I’ve made the effort and got silence in return. What more can I do?”
Charu and Rajeev tied the knot on June 7, 2019. Years later, in 2023, they got divorced. However, they continued to share an amicable bond for a short time after that and used to go on family vacations together.
Published April 12th 2025, 11:22 IST