CID 2.0: Episode 1 Release Date, Time, Cast, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The cult classic CID show is loved by many. The legacy of the crime show still invokes a sense of nostalgia for many. The serial which ran for little over two decades, has cemented the characters in the minds of the ardent fans. The wait is now finally over for the fans as the makers have announced the release date of the series.

CID 2 release date announced by makers

The makers Sony TV took to their official Instagram account and announced the release date of the show CID 2. Apart from the promo released by the makers, the caption read, “Apradhi chase kitne bhi darwaze band kar lein, Daya se nahi bachenge! Dekhiye #CID 21st December se, Sat-Sun baat 10 bake, surf! #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.

CID 2 will air its first episode on December 21, 2024 at 10pm slot. The show is back on its original slot of 10pm. As soon it was announced, fans took to comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, “Loved this show”. Another user wrote, “Eagerly waiting”. “Aaj sabse bada gift humein mila hai...Thank You Sony”, wrote the third user. While the core trio returns in the show, fans can expect the familiar supporting cast to join as well. However, they will miss Dinesh Phadnis, who portrayed Inspector Fredricks, following his passing in 2023.

All about CID

Sony TV's hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors who worked on the show became household names, all thanks to their intriguing performances.

Poster of CID | Source: IMDb