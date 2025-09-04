Updated 4 September 2025 at 17:54 IST
'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress' Rare Public Appearance Goes Viral | Watch
Disha Vakani made a rare appearance when she visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Several videos of her walking towards the temple in a traditional outfit go viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not been the same since the OG Dayaben left the show. The character brought fame to Disha Vakani, who now hardly appears in films, shows, or at any public events. On September 3, Disha Vakani made a rare appearance when she visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Several videos of her walking towards the temple in a traditional outfit go viral. Many fans couldn’t hold back from commenting under the videos.
Disha Vakani makes a rare public appearance
In a video shared by a paparazzo page, Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Disha Vakani spoke to her family members while walking through a crowd. She wore a red saree with a green blouse and kept her face mask on. When a paparazzo asked her to remove it, Deepika frowned but chose not to.
This marked a rare public appearance for Disha. A fan commented, "She has been seen after so many days." Another wrote, "Leave her alone.. she is nothing now… treat her as a regular person…"
Just a month earlier, Vakani appeared in another rare video, tying a rakhi to TMKOC producer Asit Modi on Raksha Bandhan.
Also Read: Madharaasi Advance Booking Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Falls Way Behind Amaran With Just ₹3.32 Crore In Pre-Sales
Why Disha Vakani left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma?
Disha played the role of Dayaben from 2008 to 2017 and again from 2018 to 2019. After taking her maternity break in 2018, she did not return to the show. Reports claimed that Asit Modi asked Disha to come back on set, but she refused. Since then, she has made very few public appearances.
Disha Vakani also acted in several films, including Kamsin: The Untouched, Phool Aur Aag, Devdas, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Jodhaa Akbar, and Love Story 2050. She appeared in serials like Justjujoo, Khichdi, and CID, among others.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 4 September 2025 at 17:54 IST