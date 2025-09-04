'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress' Rare Public Appearance Goes Viral | Watch

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not been the same since the OG Dayaben left the show. The character brought fame to Disha Vakani, who now hardly appears in films, shows, or at any public events. On September 3, Disha Vakani made a rare appearance when she visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Several videos of her walking towards the temple in a traditional outfit go viral. Many fans couldn’t hold back from commenting under the videos.

Disha Vakani makes a rare public appearance

In a video shared by a paparazzo page, Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Disha Vakani spoke to her family members while walking through a crowd. She wore a red saree with a green blouse and kept her face mask on. When a paparazzo asked her to remove it, Deepika frowned but chose not to.

This marked a rare public appearance for Disha. A fan commented, "She has been seen after so many days." Another wrote, "Leave her alone.. she is nothing now… treat her as a regular person…"

Just a month earlier, Vakani appeared in another rare video, tying a rakhi to TMKOC producer Asit Modi on Raksha Bandhan.

Why Disha Vakani left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma?

Disha played the role of Dayaben from 2008 to 2017 and again from 2018 to 2019. After taking her maternity break in 2018, she did not return to the show. Reports claimed that Asit Modi asked Disha to come back on set, but she refused. Since then, she has made very few public appearances.

File photo of Disha Vakani | Image: X