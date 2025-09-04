Madharaasi Advance Booking Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Falls Way Behind Amaran With Just ₹3.32 Crore In Pre-Sales

Madharaasi Advance Booking Collection: After the blockbuster Amaran, which released on Diwali last year, Sivakarthikeyan is all set to bring his latest Madharaasi to the big screens. The Tamil film is pegged as a psychological action thriller and is all set to release on September 5. The advance booking of the movie has been open for some days now and the audience response has been decent. All eyes will be on whether or not Madharaasi will be able to open better than Amaran at the box office. This is also a test for director AR Murugadoss, whose last movie Sikandar with Bollywood star Salman Khan was a major commercial dud.

How much has Madharaasi earned in pre-sales?

According to Andhra Box Office, Madharaasi has collected ₹3.32 crore in advance bookings from 2,607 shows in Tamil Nadu. The collection through pre-sales for the Telugu version are way less and stand at below ₹30 lakh. By 10 pm on September 3, the movie had sold almost 2.2 lakh tickets. With not much time left for the release, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer will now pin its hopes on spot bookings and positive word of mouth from the audiences.

Madharaasi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Vasanth | Image: IMDb

Last year, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran performed exceptionally well during its Diwali release. It grossed ₹12.08 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office in pre-sales, which was a massive number. Across the nation, it sold a whopping 6.86 lakh+ tickets, with the biggest ticket sales coming in from Tamil Nadu. Going by the current numbers, Madharaasi will not open bigger than Amaran, which collected ₹21.4 crore pan-India on day 1. Worldwide, the gross collection stood at over ₹42 crore for Amaran.

What is Madharaasi about?

About his upcoming movie, Sivakarthikeyan said, "Madharaasi isn't a full-fledged comedy film. The initial portions will have a bit of fun and love and then go into action mode." Sivakarthikeyan has been pegged as one of the brightest stars in Kollywood curently who has delivered back to back hits with Doctor, Don, Prince, Maaveeran, Ayalaan and Amaran.

Madharaasi is directed by AR Murugadoss | Image: X