Did Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar Confirm Breakup? Bigg Boss 19 Co-Contestant Kunickaa Sadanand Clarifies Rumours

Months after appearing together on Bigg Boss 19, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar had left fans questioning their relationship status. With Kunickaa Sadanand’s recent remarks, many now believe that the breakup rumours were true.

In a recent chat with Telly Masala, Kunickaa Sadanand spoke about the breakup rumours surrounding Nagma and Awez. She said, “It is very emotional because dono ke saath mera bohot accha connection tha. Dono ko main bohot pyaar karti hoon. I know Nagma and Awez ne bhi ek doosre ko bohot support kiya."

She further added, “So, I wish ki ho sakta hai agar kuch sulah ho jaaye ya kuch ho jaaye. Jo bhi ho. Agar nahi bhi ho, dono ko acche partner mile kyuki unhe mile the aur shayad destiny nahi chahti thi. But I hope they find good partners." Her remarks quickly spread across social media and gained wide attention.

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's relationship timeline

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar began dating around 2019, when their social media collaborations and strong chemistry caught fans’ attention. They often appeared together in TikTok videos and quickly became one of the platform’s most loved pairs. In early 2020, they officially confirmed their relationship by sharing romantic posts.

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Last year, the couple also appeared together on Bigg Boss 19, where they confirmed their plans to get married. However, neither of them has officially stated the reason behind their alleged breakup. Fans believe that differences over commitment may have caused issues, with speculation suggesting that Awez may not be ready to settle down yet. The rumours grew stronger after Nagma missed his birthday party. Both have not comment on these rumours yet.