Fans Defend Kareena Kapoor After Video Of Actress 'Skipping Queue' At Airport Goes Viral

A video of Kareena Kapoor allegedly skipping the queue at an airport security line began doing the rounds on social media. In the brief clip, the salwar-suit-clad actress could be seen joining the queue for a moment before she is escorted and taken to the front of the line. This has sparked varied reactions on social media.

Kareena Kapoor fans defend her against vicious social media trolling

On April 13, the video of Kareena Kapoor from the airport reached almost all prominent social media platforms. The clip sparked outrage from a select section of social media users who alleged that the actress is being given ‘unfair’ treatment. They noted that other people, who are non-celebrities, were expected to stand in long lines, but the actress gets to skip it. The preferential treatment has raised a bigger debate on VIP culture in India, with some users even tagging airport authorities and other officials over the differential treatment of Kareena Kapoor.

However, fans of the actress have shared logical rebuttals against each allegation. Some shared that the actress might have opted for a priority check-in, which allows her to enter the airport premises first. They also mentioned that anyone who pays for the service is eligible for the treatment, irrespective of being a celebrity. Another section of the internet argued that some airports have a separate section for VIPs, and airport staff assist them. Another argument in Kareena Kapoor's favour came when people pointed out that the actress standing in the queue could have caused disruption in the smooth functioning of the airport, as fans would crowd her for selfies and autographs. They even pointed out that in the beginning of the viral video, Kareena could be seen standing in line, but moved only when the airport staff asked her to.