'Dil Dukhi Ho Jata Hai...': Bharti Singh Shares An Emotional Video On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Bharti Singh reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack and got emotional while talking about it in her latest Vlog. She said that for middle-class Indians, places like Kashmir and Vaishno Devi pilgrimage are where they travel for vacations and after such terror incidents, it becomes difficult for them to travel to such places.

Bharti Singh spoke against Pahalgam terror attack | Image: Instagram

Bharti said that while travelling to Dubai, she came across videos of the terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 and left several others injured. She emphasised that since then, her Instagram feed is flooded with videos and photos of the brutal killings, which she can't look away from.

"Instagram kholo toh sab wahi Jammu Kashmir aur Pahalgam aa jata hai. Dil, dukhi ho jata hai. Maine jab flight mein dekha, tab bhi rona nikal gaya. Kal bhi raat ko do teen baar roi. Chhote choote bacche.. main bolna hi nahi chahti... For us, Vaishno Devi used to be the pilgrimage of the year. Bahutr darr lagne lag gaya hai. Please shanti banaye rakho. Sab log bahut pyaare hain," Bharti said in her Vlog.

FWICE bans Pakistani artists from working in India

The General Secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashoke Dubey, has called for a complete ban on Pakistani artists from working in India. This came after a deadly terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 civilians were killed. Tensions between India and Pakistan have risen sharply since the attack.

FWICE issues statement about working with Pakistanni artists | Image: X