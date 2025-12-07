Bigg Boss 9 Fame Roopal Tyagi Marries Nomish Bhardwaj In An Intimate Ceremony, First Photos Out

Television actress Roopal Tyagi found her forever in Nomish Bhardwaj! The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on December 5. Dill Mill Gayye actress has shared the first pictures from the wedding ceremony on social media, which was attended by their family members and close friends. She chose to keep the wedding private and invited only their loved ones. They will reportedly host a reception on December 8.

Roopal Tyagi re-shared several photos and videos from her wedding with Nomish Bhardwaj on her Instagram stories. She also posted a series of stunning pictures showing off her bridal look.

Bigg Boss 9 fame looked gorgeous in a red lehenga, while her husband wore a heavy yellow-and-white sherwani. Her lehenga featured detailed golden embroidery and included their wedding hashtag, ‘RooNom,’ stitched on the waistband for a personal touch. She completed her look with a gold necklace, maang tikka, matching earrings, and red and white bangles.

Roopal Tyagi and Nomish met in Mumbai about two years ago through mutual friends. Their work fields overlap, as he handles animation and works behind the camera, while she appears in front of it as an actress.

Advertisement

Roopal took part in Bigg Boss 9, which aired from October 2015 to January 2016. Prince Narula won that season. Roopal began her acting journey with Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaah and later appeared in several television shows, including Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi, and Ranju Ki Betiyaan. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 in 2015.