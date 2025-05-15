Republic World
Updated May 15th 2025, 21:21 IST

RRR 2 In The Works? SS Rajamouli's Response To Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Will Leave You With Hope

RRR writer V Vijayendra Prasad had previously hinted that he had an idea for the film's sequel in mind. In a new video, director SS Rajamouli has also seemingly confirmed RRR 2.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR released in 2022
Is RRR 2 hapopening? The magnum opus was a huge critical and commercial hit upon its release in 2022. It also provided relief to the exhibitors as the audience returned ti the cinema halls after the Covid-induced shutdown. The film also earned many international awards, most notably an Oscar for Best Original Song for its foot-tappibg number Naatu Naatu.

The film's team, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli reunited for the film's special screening at the Royal Albert Hall in London recently. As the trio, with their respective partners, enjoyed the movie on the big screen, the fanfare for it was evident. A video of the team has also gone viral on social media, which seemingly hints that a sequel to RRR may be in the works.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni put Rajamouli in the spot with a spontaneous question. “Rajamouli, are you making RRR 2 now?” she quipped at the director. Rajamouli responded affirmatively, saying, “We will definitely do it.”

The video has gone viral on social media, with many pinning hopes on the director to take the idea forward. Some pointed out that it was in jest that the Baahubali director said yes. Meanwhile, Rajamouli has been busy with the shooting of his untitled next, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The jungle set action adventure film was also said to be releasing in two parts, but subsequent reports hinted that Rajamouli is looking to wrap the story in a single film.

Tentatively titled SSMB29, the Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu collaboration is said to be one of the most ambitious and expensive projects in Indian cinema. Its release date is not yet confirmed. 

Published May 15th 2025, 21:21 IST