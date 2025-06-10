Dipika Kakar Makes First Appearance After 14-Hour-Long Cancer Surgery, Shares Health Update: Stitches Mai Thoda Pain Hai

Dipika Kakar underwent a 14-hour-long surgery to get her cancerous tumour removed from her liver a few days ago. The actress is currently recovering at the hospital with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, by her side. He has been keeping their fans informed about Dipika's health, and on Monday, he shared a video showing a glimpse of the actress having food and interacting with fans.

Dipika Kakar is feeling 'much better,' reveals Shoaib Ibrahim

In his Vlog, Shoaib was seen setting up a table, then carefully bringing Dipika and serving her food. "Kaafi better hai. Abhi uska chalna firna start ho gaya hai. Normal diet pe aa gayi hai. Bohot bhetar hai," he said. As the video continued, he opened up about Dipika's health, saying the reports are showing better results; however, she is experiencing pain in her stitches. Shoaib recalled how Dipika kept panicking and was scared about the ICU. But in the end, the surgery went well. Later, Dipika also joined the vlog and thanked her well-wishers for praying for her health. "Bas iss waqt itna hi bolungi — aap logon ne bohot duaein ki hain, uske liye dil se thank you. Hospital mein bhi staff, nurses, alag-alag jagahon se aake bol rahe the, 'Ma'am, aap theek ho jaoge.' Yeh saari cheezein bohot maayne rakhti hain. I am feeling much better. Bohot ache se recovery ho rahi hai. Main ab kaafi better huin (I am extremely thankful to you all for keeping me in your prayers and thoughts. The nurses were also extremely kind and positive. I am feeling much, much better)," she said.