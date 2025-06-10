First Photos | BTS RM, Taehyung Paint The Town Purple, Army Welcomes Them With Saxophone Serenades And Floral Tributes After Military Discharge

First Photos | BTS RM And V Turn The Town Purple After Completing Mandatory Military Service, Promise Army New Album 'Real Soon' | Image: X

BTS ARMY turned South Korea in purple as RM and V have officially completed their mandatory 18-month military service and made a grand comeback. Many fans gathered early in the morning in Chuncheon to greet the duo after their discharge, sharing heartfelt emotions. Namjoon and Taehyung thanked their fans for waiting patiently and expressed their joy at reuniting with them. V also hinted at future plans for BTS, leaving ARMY excited for the stage comeback.

BTS V and RM make a grand return, promises stage comeback ‘really soon’

#KIMTAEHYUNG, # NAMJOON, #BTSISBACK #RMANDV are some of the most trending hashtags all over the internet since morning and why not? During the first appearance at the discharge event, RM appeared in uniform playing the saxophone, while V greeted the media with bouquets of flowers. The saxophone added a nostalgic touch, as RM had also played it during Jin’s discharge celebration.

File photos of V and RM | Image: X

The duo received a warm welcome at the Sports Park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, where fellow BTS members and the media gathered. Fans celebrated their return from military service by releasing colourful balloons into the sky, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Both Namjoon and Taehyung were greeted with cheers and applause, however, V’s emotional farewell from his Special Duty Team (SDT) became the standout moment of the day. Other than this, RM's emotional moment also gets a lot of highlights.

After both returned to civilian life, they went to the HYBE headquarters and were greeted by J-Hope and Jin, along with the entire BIGHIT staff. The half-cooked group also did one of the cutest live sessions for their fans and even shared details about their stage comeback, hinting it to be out ‘real soon’.

RM and V joined the military in December 2023. RM served in the military band with the 15th Infantry Division in Hwacheon, while V chose a more challenging route by enlisting in the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the 2nd Corps Military Police Unit in Chuncheon.

When will other members of BTS be discharged from the military?