Dipika Kakar's Clothing Label DKI Shutting Down Over Premium Prices, Poor Quality? Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Reacts

Television's well-known couple and YouTube vloggers Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim have found themselves in the spotlight again, this time due to rumours surrounding Dipika's clothing brand, Label DKI (Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim). For the past few days, media reports have been circulating that the brand has shut down within six months of its launch, allegedly due to many negative reviews. However, Shoaib addressed these rumours on his Instagram story, dismissing them as "fake."

On May 6, Ajooni actor Shoaib Ibrahim held a Q&A session on his Instagram, where fans eagerly questioned him about the status of Dipika's clothing brand, Label DKI. Addressing the rumours, Shoaib responded to a query that read, "Label DKI ka koi update?" He clarified, "A lot of people have been asking me about an update on Label DKI. Let me tell you that there has been a delay, but we are coming back with new stock soon. Why and what caused the delay, I shall share with you all some other time. But rest assured, we are returning with new stock very soon."

Label DKI was launched around late September or early October 2024.

Another user asked, "Is the news about Label DKI shutting down fake?" Shoaib confirmed, "Yes, all the news circulating is fake. People have been spreading it without verifying the facts. They’re using the negative aspect as a headline just to gain views. But we haven’t shut the label; there has only been a delay. Please don’t believe the fake news about it."

One fan suggested, "If Label DKI is closing, please ask Dipika to put all the remaining stock on a 50% sale."