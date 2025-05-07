Avneet Kaur Watches Shubhman Gill In Action At IPL After Her Pics Get A Like From Virat Kohli, Netizens Call Her 'PR Expert'

Aveent Kaur is in the news after her sultry photos on her fan pages were liked by Virat Kohli. After a controversy unfolded, with many social media users calling out Virat for his "like", he swiftly issued a clarification in an attempt to tide over the chatter surrounding his intent.

After this, Avneet's popularity has skyrocketed and she has also gained financial mileage. Her Instagram followers have increased by over a million. She now has 31.8 million followers on the social networking platform. More so, according to digital tracking agency BuzzCraft, the value of Avneet's social media posts had increased by 30% from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.6 lakh.

Avneet Kaur watches an IPL match in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium | Image: X

In the meantime, Avneet was also snapped in the stands enjoying the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The Internet reacted to it quickly, with many claiming that she knew how to "market herself" well. "Didn't react to the whole Virat Kohli like incident, and came to the stadium, " commented one. Another one said, "Avneet Kaur came to watch an IPL match, but in the wrong match. Today is not RCB's Match." "After receiving just one like from Virat Kohli. She gained 1.8-2 million followers," a social media user commented. Interestingly, Shubman Gill, whose name has been linked in the past with Avneet, played the match for the Gujarat Titans in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Shubhman and Avneet have been linked in the past | Image: X

Avneet stays mum on Virat Kohli's ‘like’ on her Instagram photos

A video recently shared by Viral Bhayani showed Avneet Kaur dressed casually in a white tee paired with a red and white plaid skirt. As soon as a photographer brought up Virat Kohli’s name, the actress blushed, tried to hide her face, and folded her hands while sitting inside her car.