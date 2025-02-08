Published 12:11 IST, February 8th 2025
Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Break Silence On Rumours Of Actress Abandoning Daughter From 1st Marriage: Someone Has Proof...
In a recent vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim has finally reacted to the rumours of his wife Dipika Kakar abandoning her rumoured daughter from the first marriage.
TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim who often shares about his life n day-to-day basis on his vlog, spoke about several questions from fans and responded to the allegations that his wife Dipika Kakar had abandoned her daughter from her previous marriage.
Shoaib Ibrahim reacts to the accusations of Dipika Kakar
In the recent vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim said, “Sometimes it is irritating as well. How can someone say like this? He then read out the question- Does Dipika have a daughter from her first marriage? Why aren’t you replying? He then countered back saying, “I’m saying it very clear today that this news is fake. The motive of the person who has spread this wrong news is unclear. She was affected mentally. She was told so many things”.
Dipika Kakkar also spoke out, “What all I had to face the time when I was pregnant when I delivered Ruhaan and when I was taking care of him. People claimed to know many things and now that we are talking about it, I was very upset. Shoaib calmed me down”.
When Dipika Kakar had to address the hurtful comments she received during her pregnancy
During Dipika Kakar's pregnancy, she faced a barrage of hateful comments on her vlogs, prompting her to release a candid video addressing the hurtful comments. The actress expressed her dismay at being labelled a drama queen and questioned the decency of trolling a pregnant woman by alleging that she faked her baby bump.
"Mai nautankbaaz hoon. Thik hai hoon ab kya. Grow up guys, ap jis tarah comment krte ho meri pregnancy ko lekar is it ok. Aap ye comment kr rahe ho ki mai fake kar rahi hoon bump ko. Aap ek pregnant aurat ko bol rahe ho ye vo sahi hai?"
For the unversed, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar were co-stars for show Sasural Simar Ka and their friendship blossomed into love on set. They tied the knot in February 2018 and are parents to a baby boy Ruhaan. Dipika was previously married to Raunak Samson (2011-2015).
