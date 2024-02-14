Divyanka Tripathi Shares How She Deals With Constant Body Shaming

Advertisement

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya known for her roles in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann is all set to star in her upcoming show Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the criticism that has come her way time and again. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Divyanka recalled her personal life struggles, challenges she faced in her professional life, body shaming, and more.

Divyanka Tripathi opens up about body shaming

The actress opened up about body shaming and how she dealt with it. She said, “This keeps happening to me. Body shaming is constant in my life because I have a certain body type. A typical Indian body type. I have a pear-shaped body, my lower half is bigger than the upper half. Even if I'm at my slimmest best, my lower half will look big, and then people will think 'Oh, she's fat from here'. So I face this in every phase."

The actress recalled a time when she was very thin and was told, “You don't look good now, you have become very thin. Only chubby cheeks used to suit you.”

Advertisement

Divyanka shared her workout routine

With this, the actress explained that she wants to lead a healthy and fit life. “I work out daily. I miss working out once or twice a week but I do it for my happiness. I do it for my happiness. It gives me a great adrenaline and happy hormones rush. It keeps my body agile, which is important for my work,” she said.

Advertisement

She further shared that she blocks people who body shame her. “Honestly, I don't think twice. Who have wrong intent I block them. People who say it on my face, I tell them 'Look at me how fit I am, you don't worry about other things.' So now I back answer politely.” she said.