Elvish Yadav Slams Dating Rumours After Viral Birthday Party Video, Says 'She Is A Common Friend'

YouTuber Elvish Yadav has put an end to dating rumours surrounding his recent birthday celebration after a video of him leaving the party with a girl went viral.

Elvish, who celebrated his birthday in the presence of several celebrities, was seen leaving the venue with the girl. The video soon caught the attention of social media users, with many speculating about a possible relationship between the two.

Addressing the rumours, Elvish shared a post on X, slamming those who linked him to the girl and clarifying that she was just a common friend. He also urged people not to draw conclusions based on a short video clip.

“Just to clear things up, that girl is a common friend of mine. Stop linking my name with her based on a clip shot from a different angle,” he wrote.

Elvish also spoke about the assumptions being made on social media and said that people are quick to form opinions without knowing the full story.

“People are way too quick to judge without knowing the truth. Please respect our personal lives and stop making assumptions,” he added.

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