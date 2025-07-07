More Legal Trouble For Mahesh Babu, Telugu Star Served With Notice For Endorsing Alleged Real Estate Scam Worth ₹34 Lakh

Updated 7 July 2025 at 13:12 IST
Mahesh Babu has once again run into legal trouble for endorsing a real estate company, Sai Surya Developers. The notice was served by Ranga Reddy District consumer commission to Sai Surya Developers, owner Kancherla Satish Chandragupta and Mahesh Babu.
The complainant alleged that she had purchased a plot worth ₹34.8 lakhs, but the project never took off. She further mentions being misled by an advertisement featuring Mahesh Babu. The Consumer Commission has adjourned the case to the 7th of next month. Mahesh Babu and his team are yet to react to the legal issue.
Meanwhile, earlier in April, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned the Tollywood superstar in connection with a high-profile money laundering case linked to two Hyderabad-based real estate firms - Sai Surya Developers and Surana Group.
As per reports, ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is investigating allegations that both companies duped homebuyers by collecting advance payments for plots in unauthorised layouts and failing to deliver promised projects. Mahesh Babu, who endorsed several projects of Sai Surya Developers, including the now-controversial ‘Green Meadows’ project, reportedly received ₹5.9 crore as payment for his promotional work. As per local reports, the actor received ₹3.4 crore through formal banking channels and the rest of ₹2.5 crore allegedly in cash.
The actor is busy shooting for his next magnum opus, SSMB29, helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. It is said to be divided into two parts, with the first part likely to be released in 2027. The plot details, shooting and other key aspects of SSMB29 have been kept under wraps by the makers.
