More Legal Trouble For Mahesh Babu, Telugu Star Served With Notice For Endorsing Alleged Real Estate Scam Worth ₹34 Lakh

Mahesh Babu has once again run into legal trouble for endorsing a real estate company, Sai Surya Developers. The notice was served by Ranga Reddy District consumer commission to Sai Surya Developers, owner Kancherla Satish Chandragupta and Mahesh Babu.

The complainant alleged that she had purchased a plot worth ₹34.8 lakhs, but the project never took off. She further mentions being misled by an advertisement featuring Mahesh Babu. The Consumer Commission has adjourned the case to the 7th of next month. Mahesh Babu and his team are yet to react to the legal issue.

Meanwhile, earlier in April, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned the Tollywood superstar in connection with a high-profile money laundering case linked to two Hyderabad-based real estate firms - Sai Surya Developers and Surana Group.

(A file photo of Mahesh Babu | Image: IMDb)

As per reports, ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is investigating allegations that both companies duped homebuyers by collecting advance payments for plots in unauthorised layouts and failing to deliver promised projects. Mahesh Babu, who endorsed several projects of Sai Surya Developers, including the now-controversial ‘Green Meadows’ project, reportedly received ₹5.9 crore as payment for his promotional work. As per local reports, the actor received ₹3.4 crore through formal banking channels and the rest of ₹2.5 crore allegedly in cash.

