39 Years Back Hrithik Roshan And Rajinikanth Shared Screen In Bhagwaan Dada, Movie Scene Goes Viral Ahead Of Coolie Vs War 2 Clash | Watch

Once upon a time, many, many years ago, Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth shared the screen in the 1986 Bollywood movie, Bhagwaan Dada. A scene featuring the actors in the movie has resurfaced on social media ahead of the release of War 2 and Coolie on August 14. As the actors prepare for the box office showdown, social media dug up the golden throwback, which has evoked nostalgia and a sense of camaraderie among the fraternity.

When a young Hrithik Roshan plays the adopted son of Rajinikanth

In the 1986 movie Bhagwaan Dada, Rajinikanth essayed the role of a noble villager who fostered a young Govinda (Hrithik Roshan) after his mother Shanti abandoned him. Hrithik Roshan was only 12 years old at the time of the film's release. The movie also featured his father, Rakesh Roshan, in the lead role along with Sridevi and Tina Munim. A clip from the movie is now doing the rounds on social media.



Coolie vs War 2 set up an intense box office battle on Independence Day weekend

Rajinikanth's Coolie is all set to arrive on the big screens on August 14. Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, the movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan. The film is eyeing a pan-India release and will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Despite receiving an ‘A’ certificate from CBFC, the Rajinikanth starrer has raked in unprecedented collections in advance bookings, not just in India but also overseas. Trade analysts have predicted a ₹100 crore opening for Coolie at the worldwide box office, despite releasing in a clash with War 2.



