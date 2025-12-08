Farrhana Bhatt Calls Gaurav Khanna’s Bigg Boss 19 Win ‘Non-Deserving’, Says ‘He Never Took Clear Stand’

Gaurav Khanna won the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 yesterday, on December 7, and lifted the iconic trophy while Farrhana Bhatt finished as the first runner-up. However, Bhatt could not settle and believes Gaurav did not deserve the title. In her interview with India Forums after the finale, she said he always played a safe game and made no real contribution to the show.

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt calls Gaurav Khanna's win ‘non-deserving’

While speaking in the interview, Farrhana said she believes Gaurav is not a deserving winner. She explained, “Kyunki Gaurav Khanna ko koi contribution hai nahi show mein. I don’t know audience kis perspective se dekh rahi hai, mere hisaab se to nahi hai. Unhone hamesha bohot hi safe khela hai. Unhone kabhi clear stand nahi liya hai, behaviour se logon ko demean kiya hai. (Because Gaurav Khanna has not contribute to the show. I don’t know from what perspective the audience is watching, but according to me, he hasn’t. He has always played very safely. He never took a clear stand and has demeaned people with his behaviour)."

She added, “Unhone bohot saari cheezein ki hain jo maine call out kiya hai baar baar throughout the whole show. (There are so many things he has done that I repeatedly called out throughout the whole show). So definitely, I don’t believe he was a deserving winner."

Gaurav Khanna won Bigg Boss 19

Gaurav Khanna won Bigg Boss 19 and took home the coveted trophy. He shared his first Instagram post after his victory, where he posed with his wife, Akanksha Chamola, and former contestant Mridul Tiwari. “Winnnnnerrrr is Hereeeeeeeeeee Grateful for your immense support #KhannaKaKhaandaan THE TROPHYYY IS HOME," he wrote.

Farrhana finished as the first runner-up, Pranit More came second, and Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik followed after them.

The nineteenth season of the popular reality show began in late August with 16 contestants - Amaal Malik, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Zeishan Qadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma and Natalia. Shehbaz and Malti Chahar joined the show mid-season as wild-card contestants.