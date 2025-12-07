Updated 7 December 2025 at 17:19 IST
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Live Updates: Salman Khan To Declare Winner Amongst Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Malik, Pranit More And Tanya Mittal
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Live: The Salman Khan-hosted show commenced on August 24, and after 16 weeks, the winner will be declared. Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Malik, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal are among the top contenders of the show streamed on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV. The winner of the show is expected to take home ₹50 Lakh prize money.
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Live Updates: The final episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show will premiere on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV today, December 7. The nineteenth season of the popular reality show commenced in late August with 16 contestants - Amaal Malik, Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Zeishan Qadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma and Natalia. Shehbaz and Malti Chahar joined the show mid-season as wild-card contestants.
For the last 16 weeks, the top 5 contestants have put up with the challenges inside the Bigg Boss 19 house and withstood all nominations and eliminations each week. The journeys of the top 5 finalists will be showcased in a special segment on the show's final episode today. Tune in to Jio Hotstar or Colors TV to watch the episode live.
Bigg Boss 19 Winner: After a tough fight in the last 16 weeks, the Salman Khan-hosted show has got its top 5 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Malik, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal. Malti Chahar was eliminated last, making way for the top 5 finalists. The Grand Finale episode of Bigg Boss will stream on Jio Hostar from 9 pm and on Colors TV from 10:30 pm.
The winner of the show will take home the usual cash prize of ₹50 Lakh along with the coveted Bigg Boss 19 trophy. The trophy features two strong hands coming together to form a house-like structure. The ‘BB’ emblem is studded with crystal, making the trophy eye-catching. After three more eliminations today, only two contestants from the top 5 are expected to share the stage with Salman Khan when he announces the winner.
7 December 2025 at 17:19 IST
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Live: Amaal Mallik To Perform His Hit Tracks
Amaal Mallik, who is one of the top 5 finalists, will take the stage to croon to his chartbusters at the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale. The makers have released a short promo of his performance ahead of the Grand Finale at 9 PM.
7 December 2025 at 17:15 IST
Bigg Boss 19 Finale News: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Warns Pawan Singh Against Appearing On Salman Khan Show
As per IANS, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, who was set to perform at the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale on December 7, received a threat call from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, warning him not to share the stage with Salman Khan and demanding money. Pawan Singh's team is yet to issue an official statement on the development.
7 December 2025 at 17:09 IST
Where to watch Bigg Boss 19 Finale? What time is Bigg Boss final episode today?
The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will take place on December 7, 2025. The live stream will start at 9 PM on JioHotstar and JioCinema, while Colours TV will telecast the episode at 10:30 PM. The 24-hour live TV for Bigg Boss 19 ended before the voting lines opened.
7 December 2025 at 17:09 IST
How much is the prize money for Bigg Boss 19 winner?
As in previous seasons, the winner is expected to take home ₹50 lakh in prize money, along with the trophy. Social media users believe that Gaurav Khanna is likely to emerge as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The Anupamaa fame is already the highest-paid contestant on the show in terms of his weekly salary, and a win would add another feather to the Celebrity MasterChef winner’s hat.
7 December 2025 at 17:09 IST
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Updates: Who are the top 5 contestants?
Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, and Pranit More have reached the Bigg Boss 19 finale after spending more than 100 days in the house.
