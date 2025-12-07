Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Live Updates: Salman Khan To Declare Winner Amongst Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Malik, Pranit More And Tanya Mittal

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will stream live from 9 PM on Jio Hotstar | Image: Republic

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Live Updates: The final episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show will premiere on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV today, December 7. The nineteenth season of the popular reality show commenced in late August with 16 contestants - Amaal Malik, Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Zeishan Qadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma and Natalia. Shehbaz and Malti Chahar joined the show mid-season as wild-card contestants.

For the last 16 weeks, the top 5 contestants have put up with the challenges inside the Bigg Boss 19 house and withstood all nominations and eliminations each week. The journeys of the top 5 finalists will be showcased in a special segment on the show's final episode today.




