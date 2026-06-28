Farrhana Bhatt Is My Real Sister: Faizana Exposes Family Dispute In Shocking Statement Denouncing Bigg Boss 19 Contestant

Farrhana Bhatt rose to fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss 19. She is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 and has stirred a new controversy. Earlier, the actress claimed that she had distanced herself from all relatives who were not supportive of her career. She had also allegedly mentioned that she is her mother's only child. However, Faizana has not issued a lengthy social media statement claiming that she is Farrhana's ‘real' sister. She also exposed their family dispute and mentioned that she is severeing ties with the actress after she refused to acknowledge her publicly multiple times.

Farrhana Bhatt's ‘real sister’ exposes her

In a statement on social media, Faizana wrote, "This is one of the most challenging things I have ever had to convey. Farrhana is my true sister. We grew up together, shared the same household, and supported one another through every stage of life. When she participated in Bigg Boss and chose not to publicly recognise me as her sister, it caused me significant pain."

She added that she maintained her silence until now because she wanted to keep supporting Farrhana. Further exposing the cracks in their family, Faizana wrote, “For years, I was accused of creating misunderstandings between Farrhana and our mother. That was never true. When our mother later stayed with Farrhana in Mumbai, she witnessed things herself and formed her own opinions based on her own experiences.” She added, ”What our mother went through affected her deeply. The situation became so serious that she was hospitalised, and even the police became involved. We have evidence regarding everything we have stated.”

A screengrab of Faizana Bhatt's statement | Image: Instagram

She asserted that she maintained silence for the sake of their relationship and in the hope of reconciliation. She added, "However, now that this matter has become public and people continue to question me, I feel it is important to speak my truth.”

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Faizana concluded by saying that she will stop acknowledging Farrhana Bhatt as her sister hereon. She wrote, “If Farrhana believes that she does not have a sister, then from today, I will also accept that I no longer have a sister. This decision does not come from jealousy, anger, or hatred. It comes from years of hurt, disappointment, and silence.”

Faizana requested that Farrhana's fan pages not to use her pictures anymore and wrote, “I respectfully request everyone not to post or share my pictures with Farrhana anymore. I also request people not to create fake accounts, fake chats, or spread false stories about our family.”

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