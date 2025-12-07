Full Winners List Of Bigg Boss Season 1 To 18: From Rahul Roy, Shweta Tiwari To MC Stan And Karan Veer Mehra | Image: X

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: After 100 days of madness, laughter, games and fights, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More have made it to the finale of Bigg Boss 19. The grand finale of the show, hosted by Salman Khan, will air on 7 December 2025. The live stream will start at 9 PM on JioHotstar, while the episode will be broadcast on Colours TV at 10:30 PM. The voting lines for the Bigg Boss 19 finale will close on Sunday, December 7, at 10 AM. As the series ends, let’s look back at all the winners from the previous 18 seasons of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will premiere on Dec 7 | Image: X

Bigg Boss Season 1 to 18 winners

Rahul Roy



Renowned Bollywood actor Rahul Roy won Bigg Boss Season 1 in 2007. He became famous with his debut film Aashiqui. Arshad Warsi hosted the first season of the popular reality show. Rahul took home a cash prize of ₹1 crore.

Ashutosh Kaushik

Shilpa Shetty hosted Bigg Boss Season 2, and Ashutosh Kaushik won the title in 2008. He has appeared in several films and television shows. Ashutosh also received ₹1 crore as prize money.

Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh won the third season of the show in 2009. Amitabh Bachchan hosted the season, and Pravesh Rana finished as the runner-up. Vindu claimed the ₹1 crore prize.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari won Bigg Boss 4 in 2011, the first season hosted by Salman Khan. She defeated The Great Khali and took home ₹1 crore.

Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar won Bigg Boss Season 5 in 2012. For those who may not know, she is widely recognised for her role in the TV show Kumkum – Ek Pyaar Sa Bandhan.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia, also known as Komolika, became the winner of Bigg Boss Season 6 in 2013. She received ₹50 lakh as the winning amount.

Gauahar Khan

Actress and TV personality Gauahar Khan lifted the Bigg Boss Season 7 trophy in 2013. Salman Khan hosted the season.

Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati, best known for playing ‘Vikram Arun Rathi’ in Diya Aur Baati Hum, won Bigg Boss Season 8.

Prince Narula

Prince Narula won the show’s ninth season in 2016 after earlier winning MTV Roadies 12 and MTV Splitsvilla 8 in 2015. He defeated Rishab Sinha and took home ₹50 lakh.

Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar won Bigg Boss season 10 in 2017. He beat Bani J and claimed the ₹50 lakh prize.

Shilpa Shinde

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss season 11 in 2018.

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss season 12 by defeating cricketer S Sreesanth.

Sidharth Shukla

The late Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss season 13 in 2020, one of the show’s most popular seasons. He beat Asim Riaz and won ₹50 lakh. The actor passed away on 2 September 2021 after a heart attack at the age of 40.

Rubina Dilaik

Television actress Rubina Dilaik, best known for her role in 'Chotti Bahu', won Bigg Boss season 14.

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash, who also appeared in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef, won Bigg Boss season 15.

MC Stan

MC Stan won Bigg Boss season 16 in 2023, defeating Shiv Thakre.

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss season 17 in 2024.