Television storytelling has come a long way from its traditional portrayal of strong, decisive male protagonists, with changing audience preferences making space for characters with emotional vulnerabilities, complicated relationships and unconventional journeys. Actor Gaurav Khanna believes this shift has opened up new possibilities for male performers, allowing them to explore characters beyond familiar stereotypes.

With his latest fiction drama, Ektaa Kapoor's 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan' which premiered on November 24, Gaurav is exploring another layered character, Manav, in a story that delves into the complexities of relationships and midlife romance. The actor believes the changing television landscape is encouraging writers and filmmakers to experiment with narratives that reflect the emotional realities of contemporary life.

Gaurav said today's television audiences are more informed and exposed to international content, making it important for the industry to rethink conventional storytelling patterns.

"Today's viewer is informed. They watch international content and consume international media. So, now is the time to revamp the way of storytelling on television. That's what Ekta ma'am told me when I met her. She said she wanted to revamp television storytelling," he told ANI.

He added, "It's very rare that a male actor in television gets to play a character with such nuances. The texture and fabric of the show are very different. It's a very different take on human emotions, and that is what I wanted to explore "

Gaurav, who plays Manav opposite Shraddha Arya's Janki, described the show as a "midlife crisis romantic story", adding that its narrative explores the reasons behind human decisions and the possibilities that emerge in relationships.

For the actor, taking up the project was also an opportunity to challenge himself after participating in reality shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15', 'Bigg Boss 19', and 'Celebrity MasterChef India'.

"I always take up challenges and I always feel that I should do something unique and out of the box compared to my earlier projects. This was just up my alley," he said, adding that the opportunity to work with Ektaa Kapoor was another reason he accepted the role.

Having spent several years in the television industry, Gaurav has witnessed its transformation both in terms of storytelling and the opportunities available to actors. He believes the shift is not limited to television but reflects a larger change across the entertainment industry.

"Not only television, but the whole media industry has changed. The kind of films we watched as kids in the 90s and early 2000s have also changed because the viewer has changed. Similarly, television has evolved over the years. Yes, there is a lot more scope to do it, but I see the change in the right direction for sure," he said.

The actor, who became a household name with his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in 'Anupamaa', believes that emotional honesty remains the biggest factor in making a character relatable, irrespective of the format or genre.

"I feel honesty in your character always works a long way. Anuj made me a household name, and it's one of my characters that is right up there. But my earlier characters were also no less," he said.

Gaurav added that audiences have also started revisiting his earlier television performances through digital platforms, giving his previous characters a fresh lease of life.

His own journey in the industry, however, began with modest ambitions. An MBA in marketing, Gaurav moved to Mumbai in 2003 and initially planned to try his luck in television for just six months and told his parents that he would return to corporate job if he fails.

Recalling his early struggles, the actor revealed that he had even visited Balaji Telefilms' office in 2004-2005 to leave his photographs, hoping to get an opportunity. Nearly two decades later, he is headlining a show produced by the same banner.

Describing the experience as a full-circle moment, he said, "It's like a young boy with full dreams in his eyes and that dream coming true."

Gaurav also spoke about his equation with co-star Shraddha Arya, describing her as a spontaneous performer. He said their similar approach to acting has helped them develop an easy working relationship.

"Shraddha is a fun-loving person and a spontaneous actor. I like spontaneous actors because I am one myself. I don't like to rehearse too much because I feel the organic flow of things. We gel well and we vibe," he said.

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For his role as Manav, the actor has also undergone physical changes, including gaining weight and using whitener on his hair to suit the character.

With his new project, Gaurav hopes to be part of a narrative that reflects the changing sensibilities of television audiences while allowing him to explore another challenging side of his acting career.

"I am working with the best, and I want to give my best," he said.

'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan' premiered on Star Plus on November 24, and is also available to stream online on JioHotstar (ANI)