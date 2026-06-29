Gaurav Khanna vs Akanksha Chamola's Net Worth: Estranged Couple's Assets Detailed Amid Divorce Buzz

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola are seemingly headed for a divorce as per the actress's confession on Lock Upp 2. Appearing on the premiere episode of the reality show, Akanksha claimed that she and Gaurav have been living seperately for the last 1 year. While social media users have found several inconsistencies in her story and believe that the confession has been made up for publicity, an official statement from Bigg Boss 19 winner is awaited. Amid this, there has been a heightened interest in the personal lives of Gaurav and Akanksha.

Who is richer between Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola?

Between the two actors, Gaurav Khanna is reportedly richer, given his larger body of work and experience. The actor became a household name after appearing on the daily soap Anupamaa. He played the role of Anuj Kapadia for several months before quitting the show to join Bigg Boss 19. He emerged as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show. As per reports, Gaurav worked as a marketing manager before joining the entertainment industry.

As per reports, Gaurav Khanna's net worth is between ₹8-₹15 crore. His income comes from his various acting projects, reality shows, and brand endorsements. He owns a luxe apartment in Mumbai and boasts a fancy car collection.

On the other hand, Akanksha Chamola has appeared on fewer shows. She is best known for her role in the serial Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. The 35-year old has appeared in other web shows recently. As per reports, her net worth is around ₹1-₹2 crore.

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Akanksha Chamola's shocking divorce confession on Lock Upp 2