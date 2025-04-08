Rape And Death Threats: Apoorva Mukhija Breaks Silence 2 Months After Latent Row | Her First Post

Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, has been staying low since India's Got Latent controversy erupted. A few weeks later, she deleted all her posts on Instagram and remained inactive on social media. Now, she has made a comeback and shared a powerful first post, narrating her ordeal. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of screengrabs that show the hateful comments received after the controversy. While some questioned her character, others were a rape and acid attack threats. People also questioned why she wasn't being arrested for her lewd remark at the show.

In the caption, Apoorva shared, "and that’s not even 1%". Soon after she shared the post, her followers flooded the comment section, showing support to her. A user wrote, "I am sorry Apoorva, We stand with you. Stay strong." Another questioned the central government over women security, "Where is the gov of india when a woman of the country is treated like this?" A third user wrote, "We can comment all we want but still can’t imagine the strength you may have gathered to fight and overcome this. Prayers and blessings." "The men of our nation... They don't even deserve to be called as a men, we can't even imagine how much you are suffering sending love your way."

Apoorva Mukhija's second post is all about people writing her story

A while later, she shared another post that reads, "Don't take away the story from the storyteller."