Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Separation Rumours With Husband Neil Bhatt: My Life Is Not Your Content

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt got married in 2021. However, for quite some time now, rumours of their separation have been making headlines. While some reports suggest that the television actors are considering divorce, others claim they are already living apart. Amid all this buzz, the TV actress has now issued a strong statement, urging people not to use her name to spread negativity or fake information.

Aishwarya Sharma breaks silence over separation rumours

On her Instagram stories, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aishwariya Sharma shared a bold statement, writing, “I have stayed silent for a long time, not out of weakness, but to protect my peace. However, seeing some of you spread things I never said, create narratives I have not supported, and use my name for publicity without facts or accountability is deeply hurtful.”

She clarified further: “Let me be clear, I have not given any interviews, statements, or recordings. If you have any genuine proof—messages, audio, or video—show it. Stop spreading news in my name.”

Concluding her message, she stated: “My life is not your content, and my silence is not your permission. Remember, just because someone is quiet doesn’t mean they have nothing to say. It means they are choosing dignity over noise.”

When did Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt get married?

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma first met while working on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love with each other. On the show, they portray Virat Chavan and Pakhi. The couple got married in 2021 and later appeared together on Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17.