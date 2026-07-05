Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress Tanvi Thakkar-Aditya Kappadia Headed For Divorce 5 Years After Marriage

Actors Adittya Kappadia and Tanvi Thakkar have decided to part ways and end their marriage, choosing to move forward separately.

On Saturday, Adittya penned a note, announcing his and Tanvi's separation.

"Over the last few months, many people have reached out with concern and questions about my personal life. After a great deal of thought and consideration, Tanvi and I have decided to move forward separately. This has been an emotional decision for both of us, taken with a lot of care, respect, and consideration for each other and our families," he wrote.



Adittya also requested everyone to respect their privacy during this time.

"There is no negativity or drama here - only the hope for peace and healing for everyone involved. At this time, I sincerely request the media, industry friends, and well-wishers to respect our privacy and give us the space we need. I will not be responding to calls or questions regarding the same. Thank you for your understanding, kindness, and support," he added.

Additya and Tanvi are parents to their son Krishay, who was born on June 19, 2023.

Tanvi is best known for her stint in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Lately, she has gained popularity on social media as a content creator, sharing videos on motherhood, her son, beauty, and lifestyle.

Additya, on the other hand, recently worked in an AI film, 'Happy Birthday Joshi', which was produced by Ajay Devgn and Danish Devgn. (ANI)

