Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin To Go Off Air After 5 Years, Param Singh And Bhavika Sharma Share Emotional Goodbyes To Fans

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has finally reached to its end. For the past month, reports suggested that the show was under scrutiny due to low TRP ratings and faced the possibility of being shutdown. A few months ago, the show took a leap, introducing new leads in an attempt to attract viewers. However, it failed to impress fans. The makers even brought back Bhavika Sharma, who played Savi, to boost the TRP, but the response remained underwhelming. After five years of run, it seems the production is now set to go off air.
As reported by Telly Express, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin team filmed the final episode on 29 June 2025, and the show is set to go off air in the first week of July.
The news emerged after Bhavika Sharma and Param Singh shared updates on their Instagram stories. Bhavika posted a mirror selfie with the caption, "Definitely going to miss Savi." She also uploaded a video in her police officer avatar, writing, "Last day."
Param, who returned to television after a long hiatus with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shared a video on his Instagram story, captioned, "Last day #backsoon." Reports suggest that the show will conclude with Savi (Bhavika) and Neil (Param) remaining friends rather than ending up as a couple.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin first started in 2020 with Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh as the main cast. After a leap, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Hitesh Bharadwaj took over as leads. In January 2025, the show introduced a fresh cast, including Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh, and Sanam Johar. However, the audience seemed less enthusiastic about the new lineup.
