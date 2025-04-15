Harry Potter Series Cast Announced: Who Will Play Harry, Ron And Hermione In HBO's TV Adaptation?

Updated April 15th 2025, 21:30 IST
HBO Harry Potter TV Series: J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter is set to have an all-new wizard world. As per the latest update, HBO has announced the first casting who are chosen to portray Hogwarts' most iconic faculty members, including Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Minerva McGonagall, Rubeus Hagrid, and others. However, fans are eager to know who will be replacing the OG Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley(Rupert Grint), and Hermione Granger(Emma Watson) trio.
The magical puzzle has been taking shape as HBO confirms the cast for the Harry Potter TV series. John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will take on Minerva McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape. Nick Frost joins as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.
Filming begins this summer, with the first series expected to air next year. As Potterheads eagerly await the cast announcement of the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, the actors remain uncast, despite HBO receiving over 30,000 submissions through an open casting call.
Also Read: HBO’s Harry Potter TV Series Going To Be A ‘Disaster’? Fans Fume Over Paapa Essiedu's Casting As Professor Snape
Speculation surrounds other major characters, with Chronicles of Narnia actor Ben Barnes emerging as a fan favourite for Sirius Black. Reports also suggest that Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy might portray the antagonist, Lord Voldemort, following a personal endorsement from Chris Columbus.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 15th 2025, 21:30 IST