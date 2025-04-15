Harry Potter Series Cast Announced: Who Will Play Harry, Ron And Hermione In HBO's TV Adaptation?

HBO Harry Potter TV Series: J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter is set to have an all-new wizard world. As per the latest update, HBO has announced the first casting who are chosen to portray Hogwarts' most iconic faculty members, including Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Minerva McGonagall, Rubeus Hagrid, and others. However, fans are eager to know who will be replacing the OG Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley(Rupert Grint), and Hermione Granger(Emma Watson) trio.

Who will be playing Harry, Ron and Hermione in the Harry Potter TV Series?

The magical puzzle has been taking shape as HBO confirms the cast for the Harry Potter TV series. John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will take on Minerva McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape. Nick Frost joins as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

File photo of Ron, Harry, Hermione | Image: X

Filming begins this summer, with the first series expected to air next year. As Potterheads eagerly await the cast announcement of the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, the actors remain uncast, despite HBO receiving over 30,000 submissions through an open casting call.

Who will be playing Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter TV series?