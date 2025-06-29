'Her Body Began Trembling And...': Shefali Jariwala's Heartbreaking Final Moments Revealed, Source Says 'Kanta Laga Girl' Took Anti-Ageing Injection

TV actress Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame after appearing in the remix track Kaanta Laga and a version of it in the 2004 movie Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, died at the age of 42 on June 27 in Mumbai. Shefali was found unconscious at her apartment in the city and was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi on Friday night. The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival. Her body later was taken to the Cooper hospital for postmortem and her mortal remains were cremated at the Oshiwara Hindu Crematorium.

Shefali Jariwala died on June 27 at her residence in Mumbai | Image: Instagram

The family and representatives are yet to issue an official statement in regards with the cause of Shefali's death. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) shared that she died of a sudden heart attack. In the autopsy report, the opinion about her cause of death has been “reserved”, further raising suspicion surrounding the circumstances of her death. However, foul play has been ruled out.

Meanwhile, reports circulating have suggested that Shefali was on a regular dose of anti-ageing medicines and that triggered her heart health, leading to a cardiac arrest and her sudden death. According to IANS, on June 27, despite observing a fast for a religious ritual at home, Shefali reportedly received her routine injection for anti-aging treatments, which led to a sudden deterioration of her health.

A source further informed that on Friday evening, between 10 and 11 pm, her health reportedly declined rapidly and her body began trembling and she lost consciousness. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. At the time of the incident, the actress was at home with her husband Parag Tyagi, her mother, and a few others. Forensic experts and police have since seized medications from Shefali and Parag's residence, which include anti-aging vials, vitamin supplements, and pills related to gastric care. Statements from family members, domestic staff and medical professionals have also been recorded.