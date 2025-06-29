Shefali Jariwala Death Case: Were Anti-Ageing Drugs Involved, Did She Die Alone? 5 Looming Questions Answered

Popular TV actor Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with her breakout appearance in the remix track Kaanta Laga and also appeared on several reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye 5 and 7, died aged 42 in Mumbai on Friday, June 27. On the evening of her passing, Shefali reportedly collapsed at her home after her health deteriorated between 10 and 11 PM.

She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi. “The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival,” a hospital source said. Media reports claim that she died due to a cardiac arrest, though the official cause of her death is yet to be ascertained. All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) shared on X that Shefali died after suffering a sudden heart attack. According to some media reports, Shefali was actively consuming anti-ageing drugs and this could be the reason behind her heart health taking a hit suddenly, leading to her passing.

Shefali Jariwala was known for featuring in Kaanta Laga music video | Image: Instagram

Cause of death 'reserved' after post-mortem

Shefali Jariwala's family or her representatives have not issued any official statement revealing the cause of her death. Parag Tyagi spoke to the media and urged them to refrain from "making drama" of her passing but refrained from commenting on the conditions surrounding Shefali's death. In the autopsy report, the opinion about her cause of death has been “reserved”, further raising suspicion.

Foul play ruled out in Shefali's death

As the cause of death is not yet clear, the Mumbai police have registered an accidental death report (ADR). “The autopsy has been done, but the opinion on the cause of death has been reserved. Based on preliminary information, it appears to be a natural death, and there was no foul play,” the official said.

Parag Tyagi requested media to not make “drama” of Shefali Jariwala's death | Image: Varinder Chawla

Shefali was on anti-ageing meds for years?

According to reports, "Shefali was regularly consuming anti-ageing medicines for the last seven-eight years". According to reports, hormonal injections—including steroids, growth hormone, and testosterone—can disrupt heart function, alter blood pressure, and trigger arrhythmias. In some cases, these effects may lead to sudden cardiac arrest, particularly when drugs are taken on an empty stomach or combined with other medications.

Shefali Jariwala was reportedly consuming anti-ageing drugs | Image: Instagram

Was Shefali careless in consuming anti-ageing drugs?

Shefali reportedly was fasting on the day she took anti-ageing drugs and a supplementary injection that led to a drop in blood pressure, trembling in the body and unconsciousness. Reportedly the forensic team has seized a variety of medicines from the house, including anti-ageing vials, vitamin supplements and gastric pills, the further raise speculation over the pill consumption theory.

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi married in 2014 | Image: Instagram

Was Shefali alone at home at the time of her death?