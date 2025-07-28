I'm Not Doing Bigg Boss 19: Mallika Sherawat Put An End To Rumours About Participating In Salman Khan's Show

The reality-based show, Bigg Boss, is returning with the 19th season, and the buzz regarding the celebs entering the house has started doing the rounds. Among all, Mallika Sherawat was also named to join the show. However, now she has put an end to the rumours.

Mallaika Sherawat is not Bigg Boss 19

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mallika penned in bold, "Putting an end to all the rumours, I am Not doing Bigg Boss and NEVER WILL THANK YOU". The actress has appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss in the past seasons. Last, she was seen promoting her movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Bigg Boss 19

A few days ago, the makers unveiled a brand new 'eye' of the 19th season, which is colourful and bold. The show is likely to premiere in August 2025. “Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! Stay tuned," read the caption.

This season is expected to be longer. Unlike the previous seasons, this time, fans will have more time to enjoy it. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 19 will stream for 6 months. Generally, the show is hosted by Salman Khan, but this season, fans can expect multiple hosts, such as Farah Khan or Anil Kapoor. In another first, Bigg Boss will no longer say the iconic line, ‘Bigg Boss Chahte Hain’. The dialogue will instead say, ‘Bigg Boss Jaana Chahte Hain’.