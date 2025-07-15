Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Actress Smriti Irani Taking Sabbatical From Politics?

Updated 15 July 2025 at 17:14 IST
Smriti Irani is all set to make her comeback to the TV entertainment world with her most loved show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is coming with a reloaded version of the show, which will have limited episodes, and it is being made to celebrate 25 years of the show. As the show is just a few days away from going on-air, a fan asked the politician if she is taking a "brief sabbatical" from politics. Irani was quick to react and opened up about her plans to return to TV.
A user reshared a news post about Smriti Irani returning to TV screens and asked, "Dear @smritiirani all the best on your return to TV. Hope this is just a brief sabbatical from politics.”
To this, Irani replied that she isn't taking any sabbatical and would never compromise on her sangathan responsibilities. "No sabbatical. Have worked both in media and politics for 25 years with only a decade break due to my responsibility as Cabinet Minister. Never compromised on my sangathan responsibilities, never will," she wrote.
The upcoming daily soap will have a limited series, as said by Ektaa Kapoor. While many speculated that it would have 150 episodes, according to a report in Tellychakkar, the show will have only 10 to 20 episodes. The main aim is to give proper closure to the audience after it ended abruptly in 2008. The show will also mark the return of Amar Upadhyay as Mihir. It will go on air on July 29 at 10:30 PM on Star Plus and will also stream on JioHotstar.
