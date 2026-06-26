Is MasterChef India Scripted? Chef Vikas Khanna Answers | Exclusive

Are reality shows actually real? Heightened emotions and the oft tear-jerking backstories of the participants have often invited claims that reality shows in India are scripted and that hosts and judges play along with the drama. The audience's scepticism got stronger after veteran singer Sonu Nigam, who has judged singing reality shows like Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, claimed that such competitions are scripted to “a very large extent” and moments are designed to appeal to the emotions of the watchers.

Nigam also revealed that judges on Hindi music reality shows are often “instructed” by the production team to lavish fake praise on contestants regardless of how they perform to maintain a positive and "melodramatic" vibe. Such claims have also found support from participants of reality shows, making the viewers question the legitimacy of what's being shown on camera.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shed light on whether MasterChef India, a show he has been associated with since its inception in 2010, is scripted or real. Khanna, while addressing claims, even invited the team of Republic on the sets of the cooking reality show to "check" what actually goes behind the scenes in bringing the competition to life.

Advertisement

"You can come on the set any day you want and see what we do. There are very few chefs in my generation who are still in their restaurant every single night. If we project that level of integrity, why would I let this be compromised for a show that I've been doing for almost two decades?" Khanna shared.

The Michelin Star chef has been associated with MasterChef India as a judge and host for nine seasons.