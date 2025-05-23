Is Reem Shaikh Getting Engaged To Krish Gupta? Tujhse Hai Raabta Actress Says 'After All It Is...'

Reem Shaikh, who has been ruling the small screens for years, was rumoured to get engaged to actor Krish Gupta. The rumoured couple was reported to exchange rings in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur. However, the 22-year-old actress has now rubbished the reports. In an interview with India Forums, the actress said, "After all, it is just gossip at the end of the day, I am not getting engaged."

In past interviews, the actress had expressed her desire to get married before turning 30. When asked about the same, the actress said she is not someone who gets married at 30 or 35 years old. "I want to be married before 30, and I want to have a family. I want to get married, and I want to be in love. That's my plan."

"I know it will happen. Woh mujhe pata hai ki hoga aur itna solid wala hoga isiliye life mein abhi love life workout hi nahi ho pa raha hai," the Tere Ishq Mein Marjawan acress continued.

Did Reem Shaikh have a troubled childhood?

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Reem shared that she was like a Taare Zameen Par child, who would appear arrogant in front but deep inside was shy and anxious. "A lot of it has to do with what I felt at home. I have seen extreme violence. When your home is loud and angry, you don’t know where to find your corner. You become that child who is scared and quiet. For me, just speaking to anyone took so much courage. It’s been such a fight," she revealed.

Reem's parents got divorced a few years ago, which changed her life overnight, but the separation also gave her clarity about the dysfunctional family she had grown up in.

What's next for Reem Shaikh