Is Smriti Irani Returning As Tulsi Virani In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Revive Version? Here's What We Know

Ektaa Kapoor is all set to bring back her iconic TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. If you are thinking that she will be introducing new faces, then no, she is bringing the OG cast back. With this, Smriti Irani is also likely to return to acting after a gap of 12 years, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Smriti Irani to return as Tulsi Virani

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ektaa Kapoor is bringing Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani back, but the series will be limited. The work for the same is in full swing, and Ektaa is taking all kinds of precautions so that the information doesn't leak. The report further stated that the opening scene of KSBKBT would be the same, welcoming the audience to her house and introducing the event character. Amar Upadhyay's early exit from his ongoing show, Doree, also hints at the same.

The report further mentioned that Ektaa might also revive Sankshi Tanwar's hit show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. However, more details are awaited.

All you need to know about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi started in 2000 with Smriti Irani and Amar leading the show. But after a brief appearance Amar quit the show, and Ronit Roy filled his shows as Mihir. For years, Smriti and Ronit continued to star as lead. In 2007, she quit the show, and Gautami Kapoor replaced her. However, in April 2008, Smriti returned, and Gautami's character was revealed as Tulsi's imposter.

Set in Mumbai, the series focused on the wealthy Gujarati Virani family who live in their lavish house, Shantiniketan, where the three daughters-in-law controlled the family and created trouble for their mother-in-law Amba, called Baa by everyone. The elder daughter-in-law fixes her son Mihir's marriage to the arrogant Payal, but he falls in love with and marries the family priest's kind-hearted daughter Tulsi. What happens next is the series all about.