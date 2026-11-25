Actor Jasmin Bhasin has hit back at trolls questioning her appearance after pictures from a wedding celebration in Kolkata sparked fresh speculation about her undergoing plastic surgery, Botox and fillers.

The actor shared an Instagram story where she responded to the comments making it clear that her appearance can change from one day to another. In a sarcastic reply to the speculation, Jasmin said that people were quick to assume she had undergone cosmetic procedures whenever her face looked slightly different.

Jasmin, who attended the wedding celebrations in a pink lehenga, shared an Instagram Story explaining how several factors, including travel, lack of sleep, exhaustion and changes in her weight, can affect her appearance.

“So apparently I’ve had a new plastic surgery every time I’ve had a slightly different face.”

“I travel, I don’t sleep enough, I work with different makeup artists, my sinus gets inflamed, I get exhausted, I’ve started strength training, I’ve gained some weight…”

She further said that her face does not look the same every day and that people should not expect her to look perfect in every photograph.

“My face is not a permanent Instagram filter. Some days the face is snatched. Some days the face is swollen. Some days the face is tired. Some days even the makeup is fighting for its life.”

Jasmin also took a dig at the ‘plastic surgery’ theories, saying that undergoing such procedures would require time, something she does not always have.

“And the “plastic surgery” theories… yaar, plastic surgery karwane ke liye bhi toh time chahiye! I’m literally made of blood, flesh, muscles and bones. I’m allowed to look different on different days.”



“And honestly? I love my face. I love my body: I love myself. I don’t need to look perfect every day to be happy with how I look. So please… let this human breath,” she added.

On the work front, Jasmin was recently seen in the Punjabi film ‘Judaa’, in which she starred opposite singer-actor Gulab Sidhu. She has also returned to Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ for her third appearance. (ANI)

