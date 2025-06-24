Jawan Actor Viraj Ghelani's Nani Passes Away, Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly Pays Tribute With An Emotional Note

Jawan actor Viraj Ghelani's 87-year-old grandmother has passed away. She was more than just his nani; she was an internet sensation and an unwavering fan of the popular daily soap Anupamaa. Viraj had recently shared on social media that his grandmother was battling a prolonged age-related illness. The news of her passing sent shockwaves to many of her fans. On the night of June 23, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly paid tribute by sharing a heartfelt picture in memory of Viraj’s grandmother, expressing her sorrow over the loss.

Rupali Ganguly mourns the death of Viraj Ghelani's nani

Taking to her Instagram story, Rupali Ganguly reposted the photo featuring her with Viraj Ghelani's grandmother. Along with that, the actress expressed her emotions, writing, "Naani, you will be missed..."

Earlier this month, Rupali met Viraj's grandmother at the hospital.

On June 9, Viraj Ghelani shared a series of photos on Instagram, showing Rupali spending time with his grandmother. He also wrote an emotional note about the experience. "When @rupaliganguly found out that Nani's health was not well, she regularly followed up with me over calls to ensure everything was fine. Yesterday, despite her busy schedule, she managed to visit our home in Kandivali to spend time with Nani. And oh my God, Nani was so happy," he wrote. "She was like a child meeting her favourite superhero. Lots of love and thank you @rupaliganguly," he added.

Viraj's grandmother became viral after she started featuring in Jawan actor’s videos. The internet loved her, with several celebrities, including cricketers, praising Nani and her grandson’s fun banter.

Last year, Viraj shared a touching video of his grandmother moved to tears after watching an emotional scene in Anupamaa involving Rupali Ganguly’s character in an accident. Despite his reassurance that it was fictional, she remained emotional. Viraj even contacted Rupali Ganguly, who kindly spoke to his grandmother.