Jay Bhanushali-Miesha Iyer Attend Concert Amid His Divorce Rumours With Mahhi Vij, Are Bigg Boss 15 Co-contestants Dating? Here's The Truth

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have been in the news for a while now for the wrong reasons. Rumours are rife that the couple is separating, and several netizens noticed they are not posting photos or videos together. However, Mahhi debunked all the rumours that they are together and threatened legal action against gossip mongers. Now, once again, the netizens are gossiping about their married life after Jay was seen with Miesha Iyer at a concert. In a viral video, he can be seen enjoying the songs dressed in a traditional ensemble. While sharing the video, the user wrote, "Special friend", hinting at a love angle.

Are Jay Bhanushali and Miesha Iyer dating? Here's the TRUTH

Jay and Miesha are buddies from Bigg Boss season 15. At first, they were friends, but soon the friendship turned sour when Miesha supported his enemy, Pratik Sehajpal, in the house. However, they rekindled their friendship when they met outside. After the video of them at a concert together went viral, many speculated that they are dating, but soon their fans came to their rescue and revealed that they are rakhi brother and sister.

Jay posted a Rakshabandhan video wishing Miesha, referring to her as his sister.

Jay and Miesha's fans support the brother-sister duo

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "They are rakhi brother sister..baksh de bhai." Another wrote, "It's miesha. They are sis n bro bond since big boss time." A third user wrote, "Rakhi bandhti hai vo jay ko harr saal😂 media pages should do better to gain views." "Special friend, Shame on you She ties Rakhi on his hand for years," a user wrote. Another urged, "Report his account for spreading fake and unreliable news. @ijaybhanushali @mieshaiyer kindly take necessary actions."

Mahhi Vij breaks the silence on divorce rumours

She posted a video on her YouTube channel, responding to the divorce rumours and addressing claims that suggest she is taking ₹5 crore in alimony from Jay. “Alimony ke baare mein, jab tak aap log mere muh se nahi sunte, kisi news pe mat jao.” “Jab proof ho, tab baat kijiye. Mujhe alimony hi samajh nahi aata. Mere liye, agar ek insaan paise kamaye hain, toh ek aurat ka uss par haq nahi banta jab aap rishte se alag ho jaate ho. Main yeh baat apne liye nahi, balki samaj ke liye, as a woman keh rahi hoon. Mujhe lagta hai woh paise uss insaan ke hain jisne kamaye hain,” she said.

While the actress did not clarify whether she and Jay are separating, Mahhi said, “Jay is my family and a wonderful father to my children.”

