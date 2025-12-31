Jiya Shankar Dismisses Engagement Rumours With Abhishek Malhan, Shares Kissing Photo With Mystery Man

Jiya Shankar has put an end to rumours about her engagement to Fukra Insaan, also known as Abhishek Malhan. On Tuesday night, the actress shared a romantic photo with a mystery man on her Instagram handle, hinting that she is not dating Abhishek but someone else. In the image, the man kissed Jiya on the forehead as the two posed romantically for the camera.

In her photo caption, Jiya shut down rumours about her engagement to Abhishek Malhan, calling them “false”. She wrote, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025!”

While gossipmongers are still looking for the details about the mystery man, many are happy for Jiya.

Jiya and Abhishek appeared together on Bigg Boss OTT 2. They later featured in a music video, which fuelled dating rumours. However, in 2024, Jiya clearly stated that they were never more than friends.

A few days ago, a post by Telly Khazana went viral, claiming that Jiya and Abhishek were planning to get engaged and might marry soon. “It’s official! Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have made their relationship public, and reports say an engagement could be on the way. Wishing this cute couple love and happiness always (sic).” Around the same time, several posts on X also claimed that the two were already engaged. Jiya has now put an end to the rumours by sharing a picture with a mystery man.