Juhi Parmar Talks About The Possibility Of Remarriage Years After Divorce With Sachin Shroff

Juhi Parmar tied the knot with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltash Chashmah fame Sachin Shroff in February 2009. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2013. However, they decided to part ways 9 years after their marriage in 2018. While Sachin moved on and got remarried recently, the actress continues to remain a single mother.

Juhi Parmar weighs in on possibility of remarriage

Juhi Parmar’s ex-husband Sachin Shroff recently found love again. The actor tied the knot with Chandi Kothi in 2023. Months after the ceremony, in an interview with Hautterfly, Juhi weighed in on the possibility of her finding love again.

A file photo of Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff | Image: Instagram

While the actress is not totally opposed to the idea of re-marriage, she asserted that she does not want any new trouble in her life and would go ahead with a new relationship only if the time is right. She added, “Why not! Everyone wants a companion, but there is a thin line between needs and wants. If it’s meant for me if it comes to me at the right time, and I think if it fits perfectly, Great! Sahi companion aaye galat ke liye ab koi jgha nahi bachi hai. (The right companion should come, there is no space for a wrong one now).”

When Juhi Parmar called her divorce the ‘toughest phase’ of her life

In a previous interview with Bollywood Bubble, Juhi opened up about her divorce and how it changed her as a person. The actress said, “It was the most difficult and most learning phase of my life. When everything goes well in our lives, we don’t pay attention to the inner work. We do understand the inner problems when we go through a rough patch. So I got that time to work on myself internally and became wiser and more empathetic towards people. I think I understood emotions even better. I’m just grateful for everything that I have been through because it has made me a better person. It has made me a stronger person. I know that I feel for others genuinely.”

In the same interaction, the actress also spoke about how she broke the news of her divorce to her 5-year-old daughter Samaira. She asserted that no one wants to be a single parent or break their marriage but, ‘it just happens when it has to’.