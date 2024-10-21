sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 21:20 IST, October 21st 2024

Karwa Chauth 2024: Mouni Roy To Debina Bonnerjee, TV Celebs Share Their Festive Moments

Karwa Chauth 2024: From Mouni Roy to Rupali Ganguly to Debina Bonnerjee , TV celebrities celebrated the auspicious ceremony with much love and dedication.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Karwa Chauth 2024: TV Celebs' festive moments
Karwa Chauth 2024: TV Celebs' festive moments | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:20 IST, October 21st 2024