sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nabanna March Protest | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 21:58 IST, August 26th 2024

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Contestant With Brain Tumour Wins ₹50 Lakh, Big B To Fund Her Treatment

In the latest episode of KBC Season 16, a 27-yr-old girl battling inoperable brain tumor, wins ₹50 lakh and gained a lifeline for treatment.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amitabh Bachchan to fund KBC 16 Contestant's Brain Tumour Treatment
Amitabh Bachchan to fund KBC 16 Contestant's Brain Tumour Treatment | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:58 IST, August 26th 2024