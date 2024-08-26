Published 21:58 IST, August 26th 2024
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Contestant With Brain Tumour Wins ₹50 Lakh, Big B To Fund Her Treatment
In the latest episode of KBC Season 16, a 27-yr-old girl battling inoperable brain tumor, wins ₹50 lakh and gained a lifeline for treatment.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan to fund KBC 16 Contestant's Brain Tumour Treatment | Image: X
